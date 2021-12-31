Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62.

