Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases Shares of 664 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.15 and its 200-day moving average is $345.78. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $957.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

