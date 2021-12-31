Financial Review: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) versus Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Movano and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.20 -$6.46 million $0.04 76.02

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -92.96% -56.97% Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

Summary

Star Equity beats Movano on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

