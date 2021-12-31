Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Up 1%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FINGF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

About Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

