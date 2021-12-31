First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 54,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,617,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

