First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.