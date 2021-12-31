First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 1,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.88% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

