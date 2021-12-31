First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $16.59

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $16.01. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.