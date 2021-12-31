Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

FSBC stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

