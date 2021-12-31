FLETA Trading Up 2.3% This Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $50.45 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

