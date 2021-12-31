Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

