Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FOCS. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

