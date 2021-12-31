Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 207,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

FHTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.