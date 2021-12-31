Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,721.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 79,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264,560. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $283.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

