Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $191.15. The company had a trading volume of 68,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,859. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day moving average is $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

