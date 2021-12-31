Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $6.16 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.83. 6,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,369. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

