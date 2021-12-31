Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 19,220 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:CII traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.