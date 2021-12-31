Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 9,476 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,029. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

