Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.16. 99,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,321. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

