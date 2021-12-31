Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $69.49 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,984 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $69,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,884. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.