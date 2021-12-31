Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $643.37. 3,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $640.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

