Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 6,476 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 70,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.