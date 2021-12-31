Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $123.36.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Forward Air by 9.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Forward Air by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 23.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

