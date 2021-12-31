Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) vs. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Financial Analysis

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fox Factory alerts:

This table compares Fox Factory and EZGO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $890.55 million 8.04 $90.67 million $3.73 45.60 EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 0.96 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 12.95% 23.50% 13.13% EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fox Factory and EZGO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 2 0 0 2.00 EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fox Factory presently has a consensus target price of $156.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.85%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Summary

Fox Factory beats EZGO Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe and Rest of the World. The company was founded on December 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, GA.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.