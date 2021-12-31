Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

