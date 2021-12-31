FuelCell Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.33 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 4.75.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

