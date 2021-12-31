FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

