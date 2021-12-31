Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $38.93. 11,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,449,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Futu by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Futu by 159.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 135.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

