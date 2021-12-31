Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,221.25 ($56.74).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,890 ($65.73) to GBX 5,225 ($70.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.15) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.13) to GBX 4,170 ($56.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,984,472.38).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 3,825.65 ($51.43) on Friday. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,484.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,480.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 65.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

