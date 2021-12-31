Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $14,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $14,355.00.

NYSE AC opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $964.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $555,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

