GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given Sell Rating at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $89.00.
GameStop stock opened at $155.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.92.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
