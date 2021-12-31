GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given Sell Rating at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $89.00.

GameStop stock opened at $155.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

