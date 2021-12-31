GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $791.89

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 791.89 ($10.65) and traded as low as GBX 714.50 ($9.60). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 732.50 ($9.85), with a volume of 350,634 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.45) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of GB Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.63) to GBX 1,000 ($13.44) in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.71) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,019 ($13.70).

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 789.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 847.46.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche bought 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($39,960.77). Also, insider Nick Brown bought 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($131,390.40).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.