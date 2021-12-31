General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,889 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of -182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

