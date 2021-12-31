Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.57. 39,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,693,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on GENI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

