Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.66

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.66 and last traded at $139.29, with a volume of 1894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.05.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.