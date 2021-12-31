GHOSTPRISM Achieves Market Capitalization of $951,904.38 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $951,904.38 and $6.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007079 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

