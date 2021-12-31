Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

