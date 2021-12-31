Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 181.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,527. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $178,043 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

