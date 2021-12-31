Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the technology ETF on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of AIQ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,652. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

