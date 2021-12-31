Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

POTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 432,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

