Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.467 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.008.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,823. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.