Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

KRMA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 15,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,889. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

