Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:VPN opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

