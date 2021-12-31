Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Plans $0.16 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $27.65 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

