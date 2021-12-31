Global X Education ETF (EDUT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 on January 7th

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.79% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

