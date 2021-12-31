Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. 29,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,960. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

