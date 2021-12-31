Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue $0.05 None Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

SRET traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,106. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,315 shares during the last quarter.

