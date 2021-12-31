Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Plans $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ HERO opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

