Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bayview Asset Management LLC

Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for about 0.7% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Globe Life worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 83,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Globe Life by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Globe Life by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,041,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.41 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

