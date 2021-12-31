GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.98 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $142,364.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,160,047,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,172,628 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

